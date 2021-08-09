GSA: 5G device designs flood the market

The number 5G devices on the market has surpassed 900 for the first time and now stands at 938 announced 5G devices – an increase of 24.1% over the last quarter, according the GSA. The number of 5G devices understood to be commercially available has similarly grown, by 29.9% over the same period, now exceeds 600 for the first time, reaching 608 devices, which represents 64.8% of the total number of announced 5G devices. Of these commercial 5G devices, over 400 are phones.

The new “5G Device Ecosystem – August 2021” report reveals that 143 vendors have now announced available or forthcoming 5G devices. Across 22 different form factors, devices recorded by GSA include 450 5G phones, at least 401 of which are now commercially available (up 20 in a month). GSA also recorded 171 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), of which 67 are now commercially available.

By end-July 2021, GSA had identified:

22 announced form factors

143 vendors who had announced available or forthcoming 5G devices

938 announced devices (including regional variants, but excluding operator-branded devices that are essentially rebadged versions of other phones), including 608 that are understood to be commercially available:

450 phones (up 19 from June), at least 401 of which are now commercially available (up 20 in a month)

171 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), of which 67 are now commercially available

134 modules

60 industrial/enterprise routers/gateways/modems

43 battery operated hotspots

17 tablets

15 laptops (notebooks)

10 in-vehicle routers/modems/hotspots

38 other devices (including drones, head-mounted displays, robots, TVs, USB terminals/‌dongles/‌modems, cameras, femtocells/‌small cells, repeaters, vehicle OBUs, a snap-on dongle/‌‌adapter, a switch, a vending machine and an encoder)

528 announced devices with declared support for 5G standalone in sub-6 GHz bands, 365 of which are commercially available





