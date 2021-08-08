Google Cloud opens in Melbourne

A new Google Cloud region in Melbourne is now open.

The new facility is the second Google Cloud region in Australia after Sydney and 11th to open in Asia Pacific. Google Cloud now has 27 regions worldwide.

The new Google Cloud Melbourne region opens with three zones to protect against service disruptions, and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

Google said it will "continue to invest in expanding connectivity across the Australia and New Zealand region by working with partners to establish subsea cables and new Dedicated Cloud Interconnect locations and points of presence in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane and Auckland."

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/the-google-cloud-region-in-melbourne-is-now-open