FireEye posts Q2 sales of $248 million

FireEye reported Q2 revenue of $248 million, an increase of 8 percent from the second quarter of 2020, for its combined continuing and discontinued operations. Non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders of $0.09, compared to non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders of $0.09 in the second quarter of 2020.

For continuing operations, FireEye posted Q2 evenue of $114 million, an increase of 17 percent from the second quarter of 2020.

On June 2, 2021, the company announced the sale of the FireEye Products business (referenced above as discontinued operations) to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) in exchange for a total cash consideration of $1.2 billion and assumption of certain liabilities. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

“The Mandiant Solutions business continued to deliver strong growth in revenue and annualized recurring revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye Chief Executive Officer.

“With the elevated threat environment, organizations are increasingly turning to Mandiant to proactively assess whether they are prepared and protected before a breach occurs,” added Mandia. "The Mandiant Advantage platform enables customers to continuously improve their cybersecurity effectiveness through ongoing validation and security automation.”