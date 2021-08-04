FIBERSTAMP intros 200G QSFP56 ER4 transceiver

Taiwan-based FIBERSTAMP recently introduced a 200G QSFP56 ER4 optical transceiver with a 40km reach.

FIBERSTAMP says its new product uses a 4-lane WDM optical engine architecture, which integrates 4-lane cooled EML TOSA, APD ROSA and 50G PAM4 CDR based on DSP technology. The transceiver complies with the QSFP MSA standard, supports IEEE 802.3cn 200GBASE-ER4 Ethernet and OTN protocols, and supports a maximum transmission distance of 40km, well applicable for 200G long-distance metro DCI and 5G backhaul.

