FCC creates 5G Innovation Zones in Raleigh and Boston

The FCC has created two new Innovation Zones for Program Experimental Licenses in designated areas in and nearby the campuses of North Carolina State University (NC State Innovation Zone) in Raleigh, NC and Northeastern University (Northeastern Innovation Zone) in Boston, MA. The Innovation Zones are intended to provide opportunities for qualified licensees to test new advanced technologies and prototype networks – such as those that can support 5G technologies – outside of a traditional small campus or laboratory setting.





The NC State Innovation Zone is intended to study new use cases for advanced wireless technologies that are emerging in unmanned aerial systems (UAS); the Northeastern Innovation Zone will enable researchers to use the Colosseum wireless network emulator to extend and accelerate research in wireless networked systems. Both of these Innovation Zones will help promote platforms to test the integration of Open radio access networks (Open RAN).

The two new zones are based on detailed proposals from the PAWR program.

Additionally, the FCC slightly extend the geographic boundaries of the established New York City Innovation Zone and increased the permitted maximum power for certain frequency bands within that designated area.

PAWR Project to test AI-Driven Spectrum Sharing