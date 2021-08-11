Extreme to acquire Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

Extreme Networks agreed to acquire a newly created entity called Ipanematech SAS (Ipanema), the SD-WAN division of Infovista. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ipanema, which was acquired by Infovista in 2015, offers an SD-WAN solution that automatically and dynamically adjusts application traffic flows based on real-time network conditions, providing increased performance and improved quality of experience, even under diverse conditions across various types of cloud-managed WAN connectivity. The group is based outside of Paris.

The addition of Ipanema will establish a second technology center of excellence for Extreme in Europe and deepen the company's European customer presence. Ipanema has established partnerships with managed services providers and systems integrators across Europe to help customers implement, manage, and scale their cloud-driven SD-WAN installations. Ipanema's solutions are currently deployed in over 100,000 sites and serve more than 400 customers.

Extreme said it plans to leverage the Ipanema capabilities to establish an infinitely distributed and secure solution within the ExtremeCloud portfolio – progressing the company's position as one of the world's most advanced cloud platforms.

"By acquiring Ipanema, Extreme extends its market leadership position in cloud with features that will help to reduce complexity for customers when it comes to operating and managing their increasingly distributed networks. Tapping into the fast-growing and developing market segments of cloud-managed SD-WAN, and, in the future SASE, accelerates our topline growth potential and expands our opportunity to grow recurring revenue with additional SaaS applications. Further, we'll extend our go-to-market and R&D footprint in Europe, where Ipanema is an established player. We're excited to welcome the Ipanema team to Extreme, where together we'll drive towards our next phase of accelerating growth," states Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks.



