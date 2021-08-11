Extreme to acquire Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

Extreme Networks agreed to acquire a newly created entity called Ipanematech SAS (Ipanema), the SD-WAN division of Infovista. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Ipanema, which was acquired by Infovista in 2015, offers an SD-WAN solution that automatically and dynamically adjusts application traffic flows based on real-time network conditions, providing increased performance and improved quality of experience, even under diverse conditions across various types of cloud-managed WAN connectivity. The group is based outside of Paris.
The addition of Ipanema will establish a second technology center of excellence for Extreme in Europe and deepen the company's European customer presence. Ipanema has established partnerships with managed services providers and systems integrators across Europe to help customers implement, manage, and scale their cloud-driven SD-WAN installations. Ipanema's solutions are currently deployed in over 100,000 sites and serve more than 400 customers.
Extreme said it plans to leverage the Ipanema capabilities to establish an infinitely distributed and secure solution within the ExtremeCloud portfolio – progressing the company's position as one of the world's most advanced cloud platforms.
"By acquiring Ipanema, Extreme extends its market leadership position in cloud with features that will help to reduce complexity for customers when it comes to operating and managing their increasingly distributed networks. Tapping into the fast-growing and developing market segments of cloud-managed SD-WAN, and, in the future SASE, accelerates our topline growth potential and expands our opportunity to grow recurring revenue with additional SaaS applications. Further, we'll extend our go-to-market and R&D footprint in Europe, where Ipanema is an established player. We're excited to welcome the Ipanema team to Extreme, where together we'll drive towards our next phase of accelerating growth," states Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks.
InfoVista Acquire Ipanema for WAN Optimization
InfoVista, which offers IP and RF planning, service assurance and network optimization software solutions, has acquired Ipanema Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Ipanema, which is based outside of Paris, provides WAN optimization solutions to guarantee application performance across enterprises’ large and complex networks. Its platform integrates Application Visibility, Application Control, WAN Optimization, Dynamic WAN Selection and Network Rightsizing.
InfoVista said the acquisition is part of its strategy to orchestrate network and application performance. Together, the companies provide unique combination of actionable visibility and in-depth understanding of application behavior across the entire service delivery chain.
“With this acquisition, InfoVista extends its capabilities with Software-Defined WAN to maximize business application experience over the hybrid network,” said Philippe Ozanian, CEO, InfoVista. “Both Ipanema and InfoVista strongly share the conviction that CSPs must play the leading role in helping enterprises make the most of the new hybrid network and hybrid cloud paradigm. The two companies have also established a proven and successful technology partnership for several years. This makes us feel very confident in the benefits it will bring to our enterprise and CSP customers.”
“Ipanema is a disruptive player in the industry. Its vision of business-centric application performance management through all-in-one, objective-based and fully automated solutions is becoming a must-have,” said Jim Darragh, CEO, Ipanema Technologies.
