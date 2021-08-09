EXFO: going-private bid increased to US$6.25

EXFO announced 11172239 Canada Inc. has agreed to increase the purchase price for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of EXFO, from US $6.00 to US $6.25 per subordinate voting share not held directly or indirectly by Germain Lamonde and Philippe Morin. The parties have also amended the arrangement agreement dated June 7, 2021, as amended on July 6, 2021 and July 12, 2021 accordingly.





“We have been long term supportive shareholders of EXFO and we support Mr. Lamonde’s revised offer to take EXFO private. We believe that the transaction represents a fair outcome for EXFO’s minority shareholders as it provides actionable, attractive and immediate liquidity,” said Chris Galvin, Managing Partner at Westerly Capital.

