EXFO completes going-private transaction

EXFO completed its previously-announced going-private transaction and subordinate voting shares of EXFO will be voluntarily and imminently de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ.

A corporation controlled by Germain Lamonde acquired all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of EXFO, other than the subordinate voting shares held by the purchaser, for US $6.25 per subordinate voting share in cash.

"As we're about to write a new chapter in EXFO's 36-year history, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to shareholders, customers and employees around the world as we heard you loud and clear with your overwhelming support and confidence in our going-private transaction," said Germain Lamonde, EXFO's founder and majority shareholder. "EXFO has built a tremendous reputation as a disruptive innovator and partner of choice with best-of-class support and service on a global basis. Although a competitor created unnecessary noise during this privatization process to reduce the competitive environment, I can assure all customers that EXFO is emerging stronger and more determined than ever to continue making a difference in your networks while expanding our leadership in the telecom test and service assurance industry."

https://www.exfo.com/en/