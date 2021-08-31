Ericsson introduces 5G street radios

Ericsson expanded its portfolio of 5G radios with three new offerings geared toward urban environments:



AIR 4435: The world’s smallest 4T4R street antenna-integrated radio is designed for minimum footprint and easy installations, adding excellent mid-band capacity to macro coverage gaps;

Street Macro 6705: A complete mmWave base station with integrated RAN Compute is an industry-leading end-to-end solution with low visual impact

Ericsson Street Solutions also include transport solutions for any 5G street site, with wired and wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions.

https://www.ericsson.com/en/small-cells/outdoor-coverage/street-solutions