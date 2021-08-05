Ekinops selected by Michigan school district for WDM network

Michigan's Grosse Pointe School System (GPSS) has selected the Ekinops360 optical transport system to build a new wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) network in its district.

The network serves a community of 14 public schools consisting of approximately 1,000 teachers and administrators and over 7,000 students. Its existing managed lit services from its local service provider were costly to operate, required a long lead-time to upgrade and did not deliver the quality of service GPSS needed. The new WDM network, based the Ekinops360, delivers up to ten times the connection bandwidth to each school compared to the fastest commercially available service.









GPSS selected the Ekinops360 after a competitive, open bid process that attracted multiple proposals from the global WDM system vendor community. Plante & Moran served as technology consulatant.



