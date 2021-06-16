EdgeQ samples its RISC-V 5G base station-on-a-Chip

EdgeQ, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, is now sampling its RISC-V based, 5G Base Station-on-a-Chip to customers developing enterprise-grade 5G access points, Open-Radio Access Network (O-RAN) based Radio Unit (RU) and Distributed Unit (DU).

The EdgeQ platform combines highly integrated silicon with up to 50 RISC-V cores and 5G PHY software for processing all key functionalities and critical algorithms of the radio access network such as beamforming, channel estimation, massive MIMO and interference cancellation. The design is programmable and provides an open framework for L2/L3 software partners.

EdgeQ, which has been developing its platform for the past three years, said traditional merchant silicon vendors offer the PHY as a reference software, placing the development burden on customers to invest years of effort to operationalize into production. By abstracting this friction with a total platform solution including a production-readied 5G PHY software, EdgeQ frees customers from the substantial investments, resources and time typically associated with productizing the 4G/5G PHY stack.

“Since day one, EdgeQ has been relentless about redefining the consumption and deployment model of 5G with its RISC-V based open architecture that converges connectivity, networking, and compute. How we elegantly club the hardware, the deployable RAN software, and an innovative chipset-as-a-service business model all together is what crystallizes the vision in a disruptively compelling way,” said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and Founder, EdgeQ. “Our sampling announcement today signifies that all this is a market reality.”

http://www.edgeq.io