Edgecore debuts two Wi-Fi 6 access points

Edgecore Networks introduced a set of Wi-Fi 6 access points offering enterprise-grade security for SME, enterprise, carrier, or any high-density scenarios.

The series includes two concurrent dual-band indoor access points:

The EAP101 supports 2x2:2 uplink and downlink MU-MIMO, with up to 1.7Gbps aggregated data rate.

The EAP102 supports 4x4:4 uplink and down link MU-MIMO, with up to 2.9 Gbps aggregated data rate.





Both access points include built-in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ZigBee. In addition, the Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 access points support OpenRoaming and OpenMesh. OpenRoaming assures that Wi-Fi networks automatically interoperate with each other to deliver a smooth connected Wi-Fi experience, allowing users to securely roam from location to location. OpenMesh allows users to connect their access points wirelessly to one another, providing an intuitive way to extend the Wi-Fi signal to a larger area and minimize dead zones. OpenMesh provides users with scalability, flexibility, and efficiency to achieve better network coverage for Wi-Fi deployment.

https://www.edge-core.com/news-inquiry.php?cls=1&id=593