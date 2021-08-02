Digital Realty to build another 64-Megawatt data center in Seoul

Digital Realty will develop a new 64-megawatt data center in in Seoul, South Korea. The facility will be located in Gurae-dong, Gimpo City in northwest Seoul, approximately 23 kilometers from Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10), Digital Realty's first facility in South Korea, which is currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.





The new, multi-story facility, Digital Seoul 2 (ICN11), is expected to encompass 970,000 square feet and to be fully operational and offer more opportunities for domestic and international companies to expand their digital capabilities across South Korea by the first half of 2023. The carrier-neutral campus will form a key building block in the development of the industry's largest open fabric of fabrics, providing access to the rich connected data community on PlatformDIGITAL® with over 4,000 participants in 47 metros across 24 countries.

"South Korea is one of the world's largest economies and represents a significant opportunity to extend coverage, capacity and connectivity options for the world's leading enterprise customers and service providers," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Our continued investment in the country supports the delivery of carrier-neutral solutions to enable the digital transformation strategies of local and global customers in the region."



