DELTA Fiber picks Nokia for optical transport network

DELTA Fiber, which serves about 900,000 addresses throughout the Netherlands, has selected Nokia to provide an optical transport network supporting 400G wavelengths to handle DELTA Fiber’s increased traffic and further expansion of its FTTH rollout.

DELTA Fiber will use the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine technology. This will support DELTA Fiber’s deployment of a new DWDM network, incorporating Nokia’s broad family of Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers, enabling optimized core and metro applications to cover the entire country. The core network build is currently underway to support 19 sites and will be followed by the deployment of metro sites, covering approximately 75 locations.





This deal is part of a broader cooperation with DELTA Fiber to support its expansion plans, which also includes Nokia supplying XGS.PON access network and customer premise equipment.

John Wittekamp, CTO at DELTA Fiber, said: “Nokia’s highly scalable optical transport network will play a critical role in enabling DELTA Fiber to grow with the needs of its customers both today and in the future. With almost a doubling of traffic each year, we have put in place an aggressive goal to roll out FTTH over the next decade. The new network will address the requirements of exponential traffic growth without compromising reliability and resiliency of the network."

Rafael de Fermin, Senior Vice President Europe, IP/Optics, at Nokia, said: “We’re excited to expand our optical relationship with DELTA Fiber and increase Nokia’s footprint overall as its multi-domain supplier. The new optical transport network is key to ensuring a high-performance experience for DELTA Fiber’s customers through its new access networks.”