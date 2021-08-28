Dell'Oro upgrades 2021 outlook for RAN market

Preliminary findings suggest the RAN market continued to operate at elevated levels in the second quarter, showing remarkable resilience in the face of various risks including the on-going pandemic, supply chain shortages, and export restrictions, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.

“The underlying long-term growth drivers have not changed and continue reflect the shift from 4G to 5G, new FWA and enterprise capex, and the transitions towards active antenna systems,” said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell’Oro Group. “At the same time, a string of indicators suggest this output acceleration is still largely driven by the shift from 4G to 5G, which continued at a torrid pace in the quarter, even as LTE surprised on the upside,” continued Pongratz.





Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 RAN report:

RAN rankings did not change – Huawei and ZTE were the No.1 and No.2 suppliers in China while Ericsson and Nokia maintained their No.1 and No.2 positions outside of China.

Revenue shares changed slightly – preliminary estimates suggest Ericsson and Samsung recorded revenue share gains outside of China, while Huawei and ZTE improved their positions in China.

The RAN market remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of growth. The short-term outlook has been revised upward – total RAN is now projected to advance 10 percent to 15 percent in 2021.

https://www.delloro.com/news/2021-outlook-upgraded-for-ran-market/