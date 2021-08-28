Dell'Oro: Disaggregated DWDM equipment market up 36% in Q2

Disaggregated DWDM systems revenue outperformed the broader optical transport market in 2Q 2021, growing 36 percent year-over-year while the total WDM market was nearly unchanged from the year-ago quarter, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. As a result of the strong quarter, the forecast for disaggregated DWDM systems was further raised.

"Disaggregated DWDM systems outperformed the broader market, demonstrating the growing adoption of this platform type," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Really what we see is that this type of platform architecture, where transponder units are independent of the line systems, is being more widely embraced beyond the Internet content providers. Also, it is no longer just for metro applications. Recently, the highest growth rates have been from long-haul applications," added Yu.

Highlights from 2Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

The top manufacturers by revenue share for disaggregated transponder units were Ciena, Infinera, and Cisco.

The immediate need to migrate to higher speed, better performing transponder technology has been one of the main drivers for using disaggregated transponder units. As a result, 400+ Gbps wavelengths were the fastest-growing line speeds on these systems.

The outlook for disaggregated transponder units was raised due to the higher rate of adoption outside of hyperscalers. We now forecast revenue for this equipment type to surpass $2 billion this year.

https://www.delloro.com/news/disaggregated-dwdm-equipment-market-up-36-percent-in-2q-2021/