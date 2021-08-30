DE-CIX opens Internet Exchange in Phoenix

DE-CIX is adding Phoenix, Arizona as its fifth IX in the U.S. DE-CIX Phoenix will be available at leading data centers throughout the market.

“Phoenix is the new urban technology center of the western U.S. As a core hub for data centers, connectivity is robust, with over 60 long-haul, metro fiber telecom, broadband, and wireless networks traversing the market,” comments Ivo A. Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. “DE-CIX’s expansion to Phoenix increases our relevance in the North American market, bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users as our locations are now spanning from East to West. We continue to cement our position as the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America and the world.”

DE-CIX New York, launched in 2014, is now the leading neutral IX provider in the New York/New Jersey market, with over 260 networks.

DE-CIX Dallas, launched in 2016, is the market’s leading neutral IX, with over 100 networks connected.

DE-CIX Chicago, launched in 2020, is accessible from over 13 data center locations, making it the most distributed IX in that market.

DE-CIX Richmond, announced in 2020, with support from the RVA-IX, is set to become the market’s largest IX.

