CrowdStrike's Q2 revenue rises 70% yoy to $338 million

CrowdStrike reported revenue of $337.7 million for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021, a 70% increase, compared to $199.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $315.8 million, a 71% increase, compared to $184.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.3 million, compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 70% year-over-year and grew to $1.34 billion as of July 31, 2021, of which $150.6 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

"CrowdStrike delivered an outstanding second quarter with rapid subscription revenue growth and record net new ARR generated in the quarter. We saw strength in multiple areas of the business, added $151 million in net new ARR and grew ending ARR 70% year-over-year to exceed $1.34 billion. The success of our platform strategy and our growing brand leadership have led to a groundswell of customers turning to CrowdStrike as their trusted security platform of record. We believe that our extensible Falcon platform, purpose-built to leverage the power of the cloud, collecting data once and reusing it many times, is a fundamental cornerstone to building a durable growth business over the long-term," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer.