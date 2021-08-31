CommScope optimizes GPON with passive modules

CommScope introduced its Coexistence portfolio for global service providers upgrading their existing PON networks.

The CEx elements are part of CommScope’s portfolio of passive optical devices and are specially designed for seamless integration into CommScope’s inside and outside plant fiber connectivity solutions. These modules integrate into the network near the optical line terminals (OLTs), enabling existing PON services to coexist with XGS-PON, NG-PON2, RF video, and optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR), as well as other current and future technologies. With the future in mind, an included GPON port passband allows for upgrades to 25/50G services.

CEx elements are available in four configurations (CEx 1, CEx 2, CEx 3, and CEx4), two housing styles (NG4 and LGX), and two connector types (LC/APC and SC/APC)—offering multiple configurations to suit a range of applications. The CEx portfolio is complemented by CommScope’s dedicated fiber expertise in field deployments and network service—including the design, planning, and implementation of passive optical devices.

“Our new CEx portfolio is a revolutionary solution for our GPON customers looking to achieve higher data rates and deliver new enterprise, mobile backhaul, and residential services without adding additional fiber,” said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Connectivity, CommScope. “Our coexistence elements offer a clear path to upgrading to future PON services without changing the outside plant infrastructure, and we offer the corresponding expertise to simplify network-wide planning and deployment.”

