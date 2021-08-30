CommScope intros modular Fiber Optic Splice Closure

CommScope introduced its modular Fiber Optic Splice Closure (FOSC). The new dome splice closure is designed to speed fiber installation and facilitate the servicing and extensibility of these connections as operators build their networks of the future. The closure allows cables to enter the chassis at several points—with no need to take apart and re-install the entire closure. With the FOSC Modular Splice Closure operators can select a single closure to cover a range of network technologies, topologies, cable types, and installation requirements for their feeder and distribution.

“Our FOSC Modular Splice Closure is a breakthrough in versatility for fiber closures that will help accelerate the deployment of tomorrow’s high-speed broadband networks,” said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Connectivity, CommScope. “With its general availability, operators will be able to simplify their cable installations and have the peace of mind that their connections will continue to be protected as they evolve their networks.”

