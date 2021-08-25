Comcast Business accelerates software-defined services with Masergy

Comcast Business agreed to acquire Masergy, which offers managed SD-WAN, UCaaS, CCaaS, and security services for global enterprises. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comcast Business said the acquisition accelerates its increasing growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations.

Masergy, which is based in Plano, Texas, has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries.

“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”

“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited for the next chapter of Masergy. We are confident that together we can significantly enhance our service offerings to businesses of all sizes in their journey to the cloud,” said Chris MacFarland, Chairman and CEO, Masergy.

