Colorado's FastTrack Comm selects Fujitsu for optical transport





FastTrack Communications selected Fujitsu Network Communications' modular 1FINITY optical networking platform to upgrade their fiber optic network.

FastTrack Communications, which was formed in 2002 by two rural electrical cooperatives and is based in Durango, Colorado, is deploying a disaggregated architecture based on the 1FINITY platform to boost network capacity, agility and scalability.

The network upgrade includes the 1FINITY Lambda and Transport series blades deployed in a Colorless, Directionless ROADM (CD ROADM) network with in-line amplification and up to 200G data rates - matching functionality to site requirements and a scalable pay-as-you-grow approach. With improved flexibility, span reach and capacity, the modernized network allows FastTrack to offer mission-critical data transport, high-speed internet connectivity and voice over IP services to business customers and enterprises at peak operational efficiency.





“As the only local provider of fiber-based, business internet in the region, our services are unrivaled. This network update is a strategic investment in the long-term success of our business customers,” said Kelly Hebbard, general manager, FastTrack Communications. “The Fujitsu 1FINITY platform is a great fit for our first-rate fiber network, helping us power local businesses, community institutions and communications carriers at next-generation speeds.”

“Today’s business services require a heightened level of agility that legacy network architectures simply cannot achieve,” said Annie Bogue, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Fujitsu is committed to supporting our long-standing customer FastTrack Communications in their evolution to a more scalable, disaggregated infrastructure enabled by the 1FINITY platform.”





