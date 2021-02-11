Cloudflare hits Q2 revenue of $152 million, up 53% yoy

Cloudflare reported Q2 revenue of $152.4 million, representing an increase of 53% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net loss was $7.3 million, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.12, compared to $0.09 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of 2020.





“We had our strongest quarter ever as a public company, and our revenue growth continued to accelerate, growing 53% year-over-year. We also added a record number of large customers, signing the equivalent of more than two six-figure customers every single business day in Q2.” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “Whether we’re offering Zero Trust security solutions to the world’s most sophisticated organizations, or enabling the next billion dollar business with Cloudflare Workers, we remain focused on delivering secure, programmable network solutions that our customers rely on.”