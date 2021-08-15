Cisco to acquire Epsagon for microservice observability

Cisco agreed to acquire Epsagon Ltd., a privately held, modern observability company with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Epsagon offers a lightweight agent that can provide visualization of AWS and third-party (Auth0, Stripe) services automatically. Epsagon can integrate with a wide range of microservices-based environments including Kubernetes, ECS, EKS and serverless.

Cisco's core SaaS solutions for full-stack observability include AppDynamics, ThousandEyes and Intersight.

https://blogs.cisco.com/news/12082021

https://epsagon.com/