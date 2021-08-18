Cisco posts quarterly sales of $13.1 billion, up 8% yoy

Cisco reported revenue of $13.1 billion for Q4 of its fiscal 2021, up 8% year over year. Net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis was $3.0 billion or $0.71 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 billion or $0.84 per share.

Total fiscal year revenue was $49.8 billion.

“We continue to see great momentum in our business as customers are looking to modernize their organizations for agility and resiliency,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “The demand for Cisco technology is strong with our Q4 performance marking the highest product order growth in over a decade. With the power of our portfolio, we are well positioned to help our customers accelerate their digital transformation and thrive in a hybrid world.

Some highlights for Q4

Product revenue was up 10% and service revenue up 3%.

Enterprise orders up 25% y/y

This marked the third consecutive quarter of acceleration in Commercial, Service Provider and Public Sector with all of these segments showing growth in excess of 20% y/y

Double-digit revenue growth y/y in Campus Switching, Catalyst 9000, High End Routing, Wireless and Zero Trust solutions along with strength in our security endpoint

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 8%, EMEA up 6%, and APJC up 13%.

Product revenue was led by growth in Infrastructure Platforms, up 13% and Security, up 1%. Applications was down 1%.

On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.6%, 62.7%, and 66.2%, respectively.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 66.2% for the Americas, 65.0% for EMEA and 64.4% for APJC.

https://s2.q4cdn.com/951347115/files/doc_financials/2021/q4/Q4FY21-Earnings-Slides.pdf