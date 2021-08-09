China Telecom's 1H2021 revenues rise 13%yoy

China Telecom reported operating revenues of RMB219.2 billion for the first half of 2021, representing an increase of 13.1% year-on-year. Service revenues amounted to RMB203.5 billion, representing an increase of 8.8% year-on-year and surpassing the industry’s average growth rate. EBITDA amounted to RMB66.3 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% over the same period of last year. Net profit amounted to RMB17.7 billion, representing an increase of 27.2% over the same period of last year.
Some highlights:
- China Telecom's 1H2021 capital expenditure was RMB27.0 billion.
- In the first half of the year, China Telecom's mobile communications service revenues amounted to RMB93.3 billion, representing an increase of
- 6.9% over the same period of last year.
- The total number of mobile subscribers reached 362 million, representing a net addition of 11.47 million.
- The number of 5G package subscribers reached 131 million with a penetration rate of 36.2%, which continued to surpass the industry
- average level.
- The number of 5G feature-app subscribers increased rapidly, while users upgrading to 5G maintained sound value growth.
- Mobile ARPU has reversed its downward trend and continued to increase, which amounted to RMB45.7, representing an increase of 2.9% over the same period of last year.
- 5G ARPU is RMB57.4
- Wireline and Smart Family service revenues of the Company amounted to RMB57.4 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year-on-year.
- The total number of wireline broadband subscribers reached 164 million, while revenue from broadband access reached RMB38.1 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 7.9%.
- Broadband access ARPU maintained the rebounce momentum, reaching RMB39.4 and representing an increase of 2.9% over the same period of last year.
https://www.chinatelecom-h.com/en/global/home.php