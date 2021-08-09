China Telecom's 1H2021 revenues rise 13%yoy

China Telecom reported operating revenues of RMB219.2 billion for the first half of 2021, representing an increase of 13.1% year-on-year. Service revenues amounted to RMB203.5 billion, representing an increase of 8.8% year-on-year and surpassing the industry’s average growth rate. EBITDA amounted to RMB66.3 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% over the same period of last year. Net profit amounted to RMB17.7 billion, representing an increase of 27.2% over the same period of last year.

Some highlights:

China Telecom's 1H2021 capital expenditure was RMB27.0 billion.

In the first half of the year, China Telecom's mobile communications service revenues amounted to RMB93.3 billion, representing an increase of

6.9% over the same period of last year.

The total number of mobile subscribers reached 362 million, representing a net addition of 11.47 million.

The number of 5G package subscribers reached 131 million with a penetration rate of 36.2%, which continued to surpass the industry

average level.

The number of 5G feature-app subscribers increased rapidly, while users upgrading to 5G maintained sound value growth.

Mobile ARPU has reversed its downward trend and continued to increase, which amounted to RMB45.7, representing an increase of 2.9% over the same period of last year.

5G ARPU is RMB57.4





Wireline and Smart Family service revenues of the Company amounted to RMB57.4 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year-on-year.

The total number of wireline broadband subscribers reached 164 million, while revenue from broadband access reached RMB38.1 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 7.9%.

Broadband access ARPU maintained the rebounce momentum, reaching RMB39.4 and representing an increase of 2.9% over the same period of last year.

