China Mobile now serves 251 million 5G customers

China Mobile reported revenue of 443.6 billion yuan for the first half of 2021, up 13.8 percent year-on-year. First-half net profit rose 6 percent year-on-year to 59.1 billion yuan ($9.13 billion). Profit attributable to equity shareholders reached RMB59.1 billion, or RMB2.89 per share, up by 6.0% year-on-year. Capital expenditure was RMB86.0 billion.

Mr. Yang Jie, Chairman of the Company commented, "In the first half of 2021, facing a complex and volatile internal and external business environment, China Mobile firmly captured development opportunities brought about by accelerated digital transformation of the economy and society. Upholding our overarching strategy of becoming a world-class enterprise by building a dynamic “Powerhouse”, we put a prime focus on our “4x3” strategic core to drive our digital-intelligent transformation in an all-round manner."

Some highlights for 1H2021

As of the end of June 2021, the number of mobile customers reached 946 million, a net addition of 3.59 million.

Of these, 251 million were 5G package customers, representing a net addition of 86 million.

The number of customers with integrated benefit products reached 110 million, representing a net addition of 31.35 million.

The number of monthly active users of the cloud product “and-Caiyun” reached 116 million.

Mobile ARPU reached RMB52.2, an increase of 3.8% year-on-year, reversing the downward trajectory seen since 2018.

DOU (average handset data traffic per user per month) increased by 38.7% to 11.9GB.

In the first half of 2021, the number of household broadband customers reached 205 million, representing a net addition of 13.39 million.

Of these, digital set-top box “Mobaihe” customers registered a total of 154 million, accounting for 74.8% of the household broadband customer base.

Household broadband blended ARPU reached RMB41.1, an increase of 16.2% year-on-year.

https://www.chinamobileltd.com/en/ir/webcasts/pre210812.pdf