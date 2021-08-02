Ceragon posts Q2 revenue of $68.6 million

Ceragon Networks posted Q2 revenue of $68.6 million, up 9.9% from $62.4 million in Q2 2020 and up 0.4% from $68.3 million in Q1 2021. The increase from Q2 2020 is mainly attributed to stronger sales in North America and India. Net loss was $(1.7) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share compared with $(5.5) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share for Q2 2020 and $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share for Q1 2021.

Doron Arazi, the newly appointed CEO, commented: "I've been at Ceragon for less than a month and already seen so much to be proud of, thanks to a highly efficient, proactive team. I feel fortunate to lead a team of 1,000+ dedicated and talented individuals who collectively have driven Ceragon's impressive performance, weathering unexpected storms such as the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing the company to where it is today. We had a strong quarter in terms of bookings, especially in North America, India and Europe. We've been awarded new contracts. To date we have sixteen 5G design wins. We're participating in more OpenRan trials. It has been a good start and I'm truly excited about all the growing 5G-era opportunities lying ahead."