Cambodia's SINET upgrades with Juniper

SINET, one of Cambodia’s largest internet and telecommunication service providers, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its network infrastructure., accelerating time-to-value for customers in Cambodia.

SINET currently operates over 200 active network points of presence (POPs) in main cities, provincial towns, remote districts and villages across Cambodia. SINET will upgrade its Ethernet Virtual Private Network – Virtual Extensible LAN (EPVN-VxLAN) IP Fabric and Metro-Ethernet transport networks. The network upgrades includes:

Juniper's QFX Series Switches, which provide the building blocks for SINET EVPN-VxLAN IP Fabric.

Juniper's ACX Series Universal Metro Routers supporting SINET’s latest 200G Metro-Ethernet expansion project, bolstering its nationwide fiber network and maintaining its competitiveness with one of Cambodia’s most advanced networks.









“It is an honor to be chosen by one of Cambodia’s largest network providers, and we are excited to empower SINET in connecting millions of users through simple, fast and reliable network systems. By providing flexible and easily scalable network solutions, I am confident that we will be able to support SINET’s continued growth and to help deliver high-performance connectivity to the digitally vibrant communities across urban and rural Cambodia," stated Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN/Taiwan, Juniper Networks.



