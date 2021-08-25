Calix expands XGS-PON and 100G transport capabilities

Calix introduced new line cards to simplify the deployment of software-defined XGS-PON networks and 100G transport, even in temperature-hardened environments like cabinets.

The two new AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System line cards, the XG801 and the CE201, along with the latest 10G Outdoor GigaPoint ONT, the GP4200XH, enable BSPs to deliver 10 Gbps XGS-PON services, high-density aggregation, and 100G temperature hardened transport capabilities while simplifying the addition of more capacity and scale to their networks.

Both the XG801 and CE201 support the use of widely available commercial temperature (C-Temp) 100G optics to be used in outside plant cabinets (i.e., industrial temperature applications), simplifying the addition of capacity throughout the access network.

The cards enable L2 FTTH/FTTB residential and business 10-gigabit XGS-PON/GPON services, providing high-density aggregation and 100G transport flexibility, as well as 10GE point-to-point.

“Broadband service providers need XGS-PON networks to support applications like HD and 4K content streaming, video surveillance services, and cloud-enabled interactive gaming,” said Michel Langlois, chief development officer at Calix. “The new line cards and optical solutions for the Intelligent Access EDGE, which is powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), radically simplifies the path to XGS-PON and 100G transport—ushering in unprecedented scale, capacity, and cost-per-bit economics. The new solutions and the Network Innovation Platform are already making it easier than ever for BSPs to build future proof 10G networks as shown by the number of service providers that installed the cards and instantly moved subscribers over.”

https://www.calix.com/solutions/intelligent_access_edge.html