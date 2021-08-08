BT launches new Managed Security Service

BT launched a new Managed Security Service that builds on its existing suite of solutions for enterprise customers.

The service provides customers with proactive monitoring that immediately identifies suspicious activity in a customer’s IT environment and blocks threats and attacks before they happen.

BT’s Managed Security Service also monitors both on-premises and cloud infrastructure to manage risk more effectively, regardless of how employees connect; to offices, to mobile staff, to the cloud, or across multiple locations globally.





The new service is delivered by a dedicated BT security team and backed by products and services from a range of market-leading security providers including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto and IBM.

Dean Terry, MD of BT Enterprise’s Corporate and Public Sector unit says: “As we’ve seen recently, cyber criminals continue to cash in on the pandemic, targeting a number of mid to large businesses with ransomware threats. Many organisations have had to radically change how they manage operations and data over the past 18 months, so it’s critical that they adopt cyber security solutions which provide visibility and protections across their entire estate.”

“That’s where we can help as their trusted technology partner. Our Managed Security Service offering will protect our customers in real time, so they needn’t worry about cyber-attacks slowing down progress, damaging their reputation, or standing in the way of embracing new ways of working.”

