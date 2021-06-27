Boingo integrates AWS edge and cloud services

Boingo Wireless has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services by integrating AWS edge and cloud services within Boingo’s converged network offering in DAS, Wi-Fi and private network deployments.

One example is Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), where Boingo launched a new private network over CBRS. The private cellular solution securely connects IoT devices at ORD and powers essential airport services. ORD activated a virtual customer service center at its Traveler’s Aid Station that required a dedicated wireless network to facilitate communications between on-site passengers and remote support staff via a live video kiosk. Because Boingo manages the converged DAS and Wi-Fi network at ORD, the company had the flexibility to quickly design and deploy a cloud-based private network for the kiosk in just days, supplying necessary bandwidth and speed for reliable, high quality video calls. The end-to-end network was engineered with AWS to securely host video distribution data.





“The Boingo Private Network gives Chicago O’Hare a connectivity platform that delivers crisp, clear video calls while avoiding congestion with our public wireless networks,” said Diego Ferrer, managing deputy commissioner and chief information officer at Chicago Department of Aviation. “Boingo seamlessly integrated the private network into our existing infrastructure and keeps our airport operations cutting-edge with AWS cloud services.”

