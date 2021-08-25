AWS announces two cyber security initiatives

Amazon announced two cyber security initiatives that will be offered to the public in October:
- Cybersecurity training materials it has developed to keep its employees and sensitive information safe from cyberattack.
- A free multi-factor authentication (MFA) device for AWS customers designed to further secure their environments. The free MFA token adds a layer of security to protect customers’ AWS accounts against phishing, session hijacking, man-in-the-middle, and malware attacks. Customers can also use their MFA devices to safely access multiple AWS accounts, as well as other token-enabled applications, such as GitHub, Gmail, and Dropbox.