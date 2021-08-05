Australia's TPG deploys Nokia’s Integrated Passive Active Antenna

TPG Telecom has deployed Nokia’s integrated 5G Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA) at a site in Brisbane, Australia.

Nokia's Twin Beam IPAA provides operators the ability to add 5G to an existing site without increasing the number or the size of the existing antennas on the site, but also doubles the range and greatly increases the capacity of all technologies deployed on existing mid band (e.g. 1800, 2100 and 2600 MHz) frequencies by up to 80%. The IPAA solution has been developed in collaboration with CommScope.





Barry Kezik, Executive General Manager of Mobile and Fixed Networks at TPG Telecom, said: “We’re excited to be the first operator in the world to benefit from another example of market leading technology from Nokia. The Twin Beam IPAA will not only help expand our 5G coverage, helping us achieve our goal of reaching 85% of the population in Australia’s top six cities by the end of the year, it will also boost the coverage and capacity of our existing networks, meaning all of our customers will benefit from its deployment.”

Dr Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania, said: “Nokia is delighted to be bringing our market leading 5G technology to Australia to deliver yet another 5G world first with TPG Telecom. This new variant of the IPAA allows operators to increase coverage, capacity and capability to all of their customers – 3G, 4G or 5G - through a quick and simple upgrade of an existing site.”