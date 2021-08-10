Australia's NBN now connects 8.2 million premises

Australia's NBN Co generated total revenue of $4.6 billion in FY21, an increase of 21 per cent year-on-year.

Driving the solid revenue performance was the addition of 933,000 residential and business premises that connected to the nbn network in the last 12 months and a total of 8.2 million premises connected to the network at 30 June 2021.





NBN Co Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Rue, said:

"The last 12 months have been very challenging for most Australians, but our purpose has never been clearer. NBN Co exists to lift the digital capability of Australia and we reiterate our commitment to provide a secure, reliable, high-speed broadband network to our residential and business customers across the country."

"As the nation faces into new challenges with the lockdowns that were recently imposed in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, we will continue to support customers and internet retailers through these uncertain times. The nbn™ network is the digital backbone of the nation that will continue to keep Australians connected and productive, educated, informed and entertained today and in the future."

Some highlights: