AT&T Connected Climate Initiative sets an ambitious target

AT&T has set a target of helping businesses to eliminate 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

AT&T said it will work with Microsoft, Equinix, Duke Energy, research universities, and a range of other organizations to deliver broadband-enabled climate solutions at global scale.

The company says smart IoT and edge-computing technologies for the manufacturing, agriculture and commercial sectors can contribute to emission reductions.

“As businesses embrace climate change as a priority, our connectivity solutions can help them make progress to reach their goals,” said Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business. “AT&T has a track record of delivering sustainability results within our own large-scale operations and for our business customers across industries. The time is now to expand our impact by developing and deploying more capabilities and solutions that enable companies to reduce their environmental footprint. This is a collective imperative across all business that also benefits the planet and society as a whole.”

https://www.business.att.com/products/business-sustainability.html