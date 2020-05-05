Arista's Q2 sales hit $707 million, up 31% yoy

Arista Networks reported Q2 revenue of $707.3 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 30.8% from the second quarter of 2020. GAAP gross margin was 64.2%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.7% in the first quarter of 2021 and 63.7% in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $216.8 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $167.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.





"Our record second quarter reflects continued momentum and diversification across our top verticals and product-lines," said Jayshree Ullal, Arista's president and CEO. “We are on the cusp of network software and data driven transformation and look forward to delighting many more customers."

In Q2 2021, Arista surpassed 50 million cloud network ports shipped cumulatively.



