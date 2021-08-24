Arista expands its R3-Series routers for next-gen edge

Arista Networks introduced new routers and enhancements to its EOS (Extensible Operating System) for next-generation network edge roles in the multi-cloud era.

The new capabilities for virtual private networking and traffic engineering enable three additional edge use cases for multi cloud, metro and 5G RAN based on Arista’s cloud-grade routing principles.

Multi Cloud Edge : Demand for public cloud services is creating the new cloud edge, created by the cloud footprint at the network edge to deliver services closer to the end customer. Cloud edges are being built globally, with 100G/400G directly connecting to the cloud, based on a repeatable Layer 3 architecture, common software-driven provisioning and programmatic traffic steering, to deliver uninterrupted service that scales globally.

Legacy router designs are degrading quality and end-user experiences for service providers. To meet the new bandwidth demand and faster connectivity for E-LINE and E-LAN services, service providers are upgrading their metro ethernet edge with Capex efficient, high density merchant silicon-based 100G/400G routing platforms. Additionally, to achieve Opex efficiency, service providers are simplifying protocol complexity by adopting a single protocol for multiple edge VPN services and driving consistent automation for the metro fabric - the combination for faster and scalable service delivery. 5G RAN Edge: 5G architecture is disaggregating traditional mobile backhaul, bringing the public cloud footprint in the RAN (Radio Access Network) for real-time localized service updates. To address bandwidth demand from distributed nodes and a radically scaled user/device and traffic profiles, 5G edge requires scale-out repeatable routing design with high speed, high-performance connectivity, a single OS for open standards-based protocols, and consistent automation framework across the mobile backhaul and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) deployments, enabling Opex efficiency and faster time to market for new services.

The features for the new routing use cases are available now in the latest EOS release.

Additions and updates to the Arista R3-Series include:

7800R3 and 7500R3 modular systems scaling to 460Tbps of capacity

New 7500R3 and 7800R3 line cards with native 25G SFP ports for flexible scaleout of edge routing applications

Expanded 7800R3 range with 16-slots for up to 576 400G or 768 100G ports

7280R3 Series of 1U and 2U systems scales up to 9.6Tbps with 24 ports of 400G in 1U and with newly released options expanding the solutions for network edge

7280CR3MK-32P4S and 7280CR3MK-32D4S with 32 100G ports and four 400G ports providing both routing scale and integrated MACsec encryption at 100G

7280CR3-36S and 7280CR3K-36S, offering 36 100G ports and flexible port modes for all network edge roles from 10G to 400G

7280SR3M-48YC8, offering 48 25G ports plus 8 100G ports with MACsec encryption

7280SR3-40YC6, offering 40 25G ports plus 6 100G ports for aggregation and access deployment

https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/12922-pr-20210824