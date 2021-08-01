Arianespace launches Eutelsat QUANTUM satellite

Arianespace successfully launched Eutelsat's QUANTUM satellite into Geostationary Transfer Orbit using an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

The satellite, which was built by Airbus Defence and Space offers in-orbit reprogrammable features that will enable government and mobility customers to actively define and shape performance and reach.The satellite provides coverage of the MENA region and beyond.

Commenting on the agreement, Pascal Homsy, Eutelsat’s Chief Technical Officer said: “Our congratulations to Arianespace and the Guiana Space Center teams for successfully launching the EUTELSAT QUANTUM satellite. The collaboration between Eutelsat, ESA, the UK Space Agency and Airbus Defence and Space on this ambitious satellite program has resulted in a world-first. EUTELSAT QUANTUM will supply services with unprecedented in-orbit reconfigurability in coverage, frequency and power, allowing complete mission rehaul, at any orbital position. It is a testimony to the innovative spirit and expertise of the European Space industry.”



