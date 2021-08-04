Anritsu intros Dual Connectivity test for 5G SA

Anritsu introduced a Dual Connectivity Protocol Conformance test for 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) has been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

NR Dual Connectivity (NR DC) allows a device to connect to two 5G NR serving nodes concurrently, enabling higher throughput, better coverage, and improved latency and reliability.

The first Dual Connectivity Protocol Conformance test for 5G NR Standalone (SA) has been verified on the Anritsu 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Anritsu said this is the first test where NR SA is operated over millimeter Wave (mmWave), and sub-6 GHz frequencies simultaneously. 5G devices can now take advantage of the wider reach of mid-band sub-6 GHz frequencies, along with the high data rates supported by mmWave.

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies continues to grow stronger with a focus on leading-edge features like NR DC," said Hideharu Tsukamoto, Director of 1st Solution Marketing Dept. at Anritsu.

www.anritsu.com