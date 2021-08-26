Analog Devices completes acquisition of Maxim

Analog Devices completed its previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products in an all-stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion. The deal was first announced on July 13th.

The combined company will have trailing twelve-month revenue of over $9 billion and free cash flow of over $3 billion on a pro forma basis.

“Today is a tremendous milestone for ADI and I’m delighted to welcome the Maxim team, who share our passion for solving our customers’ most complex technology problems,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “With more than 10,000 engineers and the increased breadth and depth of our best-in-class technologies, we are well-positioned to develop even more complete, cutting-edge solutions for our customers. Together, we will drive the next waves of analog semiconductor innovation, while engineering a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all.”

https://investor.analog.com/static-files/52340411-401f-4554-ad4e-a7b4299501b9