Ampere to acquire OnSpecta for its inference software

Ampere has agreed to acquire OnSpecta, a start-up based Redwood City, California offering AI inference optimization software. Financial terms were not disclosed.

OnSpecta claims its Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies said they have already demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads.





"We are excited to welcome the talented OnSpecta team to Ampere," said Renee James, founder, chairman and CEO of Ampere Computing. " The addition of deep learning expertise will enable Ampere to deliver a more robust platform for inference task processing with lower power, higher performance and better predictability than ever. This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering a truly differentiated cloud native computing platform for our customers in both cloud and edge deployments."



