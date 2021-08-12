ADVA introduces a 25G Layer 2 demarcation device

ADVA introduced a Layer 2 demarcation device for 25Gbps connectivity services, including 5G sites and cable networks adopting DOCSIS 4.0.

The compact ADVA FSP 150-XJ128 device supports 25Gbit/s Ethernet services with sophisticated OAM capabilities. It features fanless operation and an extended temperature range, removing the need for expensive air-conditioning. The FSP 150-XJ12 offers hardware-assisted synchronization features and also meets the most stringent timing requirements. Management is provided by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller and Ensemble Packet Director.

“Our FSP 150-XJ128 is the technology that businesses have been calling for. It empowers them to take the natural next step with zero hassle and without unnecessary expense. For many enterprises, trying to manage rapidly rising bandwidth needs using 10Gbit/s demarcation devices has become a real headache. Yet it doesn’t make economic sense to overhaul their entire system and go all the way to 100Gbit/s. What we’re providing is the ideal stepping stone for secure business growth,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Until today, there was no middle ground. Now, businesses can slot our FSP 150-XJ128 into their existing network infrastructure and seize new revenue opportunities.”

