ADTRAN posts Q2 revenues of $143.2 million

ADTRAN reported Q2 revenues of $143.2 million compared to $128.7 million a year ago. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.10 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $8.1 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.16 per share.





ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Strong demand for fiber access continued to drive multiple segments of our business including infrastructure, in-home premises equipment and our SaaS platforms. Tier 3 regional operators, both in the U.S and Europe, showed exceptional strength with growth over 50% on a year-over-year basis. Demand continues to be strong and we believe we are in the early phases of this growth cycle.”





https://investors.adtran.com/Interactive-Financials/default.aspx