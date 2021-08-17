Adam Crozier appointed as Chairman of BT

Adam Crozier will succeed Jan du Plessis as Chairman of BT Group plc with effect from 1 December 2021 when Jan will retire from the BT Board.

Crozier is currently Chairman of Whitbread plc, ASOS plc, Kantar Group Limited, as well as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation. Earlier in his career and for over 20 years he was a CEO across four different sectors, most recently as the CEO of ITV plc and before that as CEO of Royal Mail Holdings plc, where he led its modernisation and transformation.





Iain Conn, BT's Senior Independent Director, said: “After a thorough and comprehensive process to ensure we identified the very best candidate to lead BT, Adam is the unanimous choice of the Board. He has significant experience in leading public company boards, developing teams and managing stakeholders and brings a strong transformational and operational track record in large-scale executive roles.”



