2Africa cable takes shape as world's largest subsea project

The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced four new branches: the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria. The new branches join the recently announced extension to the Canary Islands.

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been selected to deploy the new branches, which will increase the number of 2Africa landings to 35 in 26 countries. ASN has started manufacturing the cable and building repeater units in its factories in Calais and Greenwich to deploy the first segments in 2022. The system is expected to be ready-fo-service in 2023.

Marine surveys have been completed for most of the 2Africa system, which is expected to become the world's largest subsea cable project.

https://www.orange.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021/new-branches-2africa-subsea-cable-system