Xilinx reports record quarter despite supply chain issues

Xilinx posted Q2 sales of $879 million, representing 3% sequential growth and 21% annual growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges.
Xilinx delivered another record quarter as the demand for our products remains robust, despite an unprecedented and challenging supply constrained environment,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “Our stellar results were driven by strength across our diversified end markets. We continue to actively manage the supply situation with our partners, including qualifying a new supplier in a key part of our supply chain, to meet strong customer demand. In addition, we continue to execute extremely well on our roadmap as we have broadened the Versal portfolio with the Versal Edge and Versal HBM series announcements. We are working every day to improve supply for our customers.”
Some highlights:
- Data Center Group (DCG) revenue in the quarter increased 14% sequentially driven by strong demand across hyperscale cloud customers and the Fintech market
- Wired and Wireless Group (WWG) revenue was up 13% year-over-year and flat sequentially driven by continuing global 5G deployments
- Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test, Measurement & Emulation (AIT) revenue declined 10% sequentially, with record Industrial end market performance offset by a decline in Aerospace & Defense sales, and a modest decline in TME
- Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer (ABC) revenue in the quarter increased 13% sequentially, with record quarters in the Broadcast and Consumer end markets
- Platform transformation continues with total Adaptive SoC revenue, which includes Zynq and Versal platforms, up 13% sequentially and 83% year-over-year, and representing 28% of total revenue