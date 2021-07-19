Webinar archive: Expanded beam optics

How do you ensure the reliability of a fiber connection to a switch at very high line rates or once co-packaged optics (CPO) solutions come to market? Dust is always a concern, especially at 400G and above, when even a small contamination can lead to magnified disruptions. Reliable optical interconnects are key! The latest OSFP 4.0 spec introduces support for Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) technology, opening up new possibilities.

This webinar explores what makes the Expanded Beam concept unique for fiber optic connectors, how EBO contributes to increasing operational reliability, and the wide range of applications for which EBO can be used.

Video archive: https://youtu.be/CHvXe-2HPe4











