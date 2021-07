Are you ready to reimagine your network operations? In this video, Walter Kenrich, Sr Director Product Management for Analytics and SaaS at Ribbon Communications, discusses the three key pillars that telecom customers need to endorse in their service assurance efforts: visibility, agility, and automation.

