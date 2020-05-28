Video: Service Assurance Must Evolve to Observability

Cisco agreed to acquire privately-held ThousandEyes, a provider of real-time visibility tools for the delivery of applications and services over the Internet. Financial terms were not disclosed. ThousandEyes, which is headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2010 by Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliveira who had worked together during grad school in the UCLA Internet Research Lab to visualize Autonomous System topologies. T ThousandEyes vantage points...